Dem. Congressional Candidate Slams Party’s Leaders: ‘1990s Democrats Are Losing Every Major Battle to Mitch McConnell’

Suraj Patel, a candidate in the Democrat primary for New York’s 12th Congressional district, released a blistering ad on Thursday taking aim at the leadership of the Democratic Party.

“Trumpism is on the rise. On Abortion, guns, climate change, immigration – 1990s Democrats are losing every major battle to Mitch McConnell,” Patel wrote on Twitter as he shared the new ad on social media.

“We lost a generational battle for our rights. We need new Democrats with energy, ideas, & fight to win them back,” he added, referencing the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Patel is running in a crowded six-person primary, which includes two powerful incumbent Democrats. Redistricting left New York Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney both running in the same Democratic primary.

Maloney, who is the chair of the House Oversight Committee, was first elected to Congress in 1992. Nadler, the chair of the Judiciary Committee, was also first elected in 1992.

“The incumbents have had 30 years. They failed,” Patel says in the ad, jabbing Nadler and Maloney without naming them directly.

“I have experience fighting for democracy, and I’m an Obama Democrat, which is why I know when we leave with energy ideas and hope we win. If you want change, vote for change,” Patel adds, embracing the legacy of President Barack Obama, while skirting any mention of Joe Biden.

Polling in the race, from May, found Maloney with 31% support – a ten-point lead over Nadler. However, 36% of voters in the district were undecided despite the two well-known incumbents in the race.

