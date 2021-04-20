WATCH: President Biden Reveals Phone Call with George Floyd Family, Appears to Endorse Guilty Verdict

President Joe Biden revealed the content of his call with the family of George Floyd, and appeared to endorse a guilty verdict in the murder trial of Mr. Floyd’s accused murderer, Derek Chauvin.

Following a meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, President Biden spoke briefly with reporters, agreeing to answer one question from CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

Collins asked the president about his call with the Floyd family.

“I can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they are feeling, and so I waited until the jury was sequestered, and I called,” Biden said. The Chauvin jury was sequestered for deliberation on Monday afternoon.

“They are a good family, and they’re calling for peace and tranquility no matter what that verdict is,” President Biden said, and added “I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict, which is, I think it’s overwhelming, in my view.”

“I wouldn’t say that unless the jury was sequestered now, and not hearing me say that,” Biden said, and concluded by saying “But so we just talked a little, I wanted to know how they were doing, just personally. We talked about personal things.”

The president did not explicitly say he hoped for a guilty verdict, but his comments appeared to endorse that result.

Watch above via CNN and pool.

