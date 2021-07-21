DeSantis Delivers Full-Throated Endorsement of Covid Vaccines: ‘These Vaccines Are Saving Lives’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said on Wednesday that coronavirus “vaccines are saving lives” and “are reducing mortality.”

“If you are vaccinated, fully vaccinated, the chances of you getting seriously ill or dying from Covid is effectively zero,” he said. “If you look at the people being admitted to hospitals, over 95 percent of them are either not fully vaccinated or not vaccinated. And so these vaccines are saving lives.”

“These vacines are saving lives” In his most direct effort to encourage people to get vaccinated, Governor Ron DeSantis said 95% of the new COVID cases are those who are not vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/3RzHYEH1mI — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) July 21, 2021

DeSantis also touted the vaccines for reducing mortality rates.

“They are reducing mortality. Mortality in nursing homes since we rolled out the vaccines in December is down 95 percent due to Covid. Mortality for elderly people since we rolled out the vaccines is down nearly 90 percent,” he said. “So we’re proud in Florida that we put seniors first on that list because they were the most vulnerable. We have 85 percent of our seniors that are vaccinated and about 75 percent of folks over the age of 50. We have no mandate. We’ve provided information to people and we’ve been very honest about any data that comes out.”

DeSantis acknowledged that some vaccinated people “can test positive … but they don’t get seriously ill in except maybe rare instances, there’s always one-off on stuff.”

However, continued the governor, “in Florida, your chance of surviving if you’re vaccinated is close to 100 percent.”

DeSantis’s comments come as Florida experienced more than 24,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with a seven-day average of 7,740 cases, according to The New York Times.

Watch above, via Spectrum News 13.

