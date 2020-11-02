At least one person is dead and several others wounded after an “apparent terror attack” hit the center of Vienna, Austria on Monday night.

Per a breaking news report on Fox News, the attack began near a Jewish synagogue in the heart of the Austin capital, and numerous gunshots were fired in what host Neil Cavuto said local authorities were already calling an “apparent terror attack.” Fox News correspondent Ben Hall reported live from the scene on Your World with Neil Cavuto.

“This is the developing and very fluid situation,” Hall explained. “We are getting conflicting reports out of Vienna but according to the Interior Minister who spoke about 10 or 15 minutes ago on air, this is a terrorist incident and there are a number of people involved. It started about two hours ago outside a synagogue in the center of Vienna around 8:00 p.m. local time. The chief Jewish leader says the synagogue itself is now closed up and safe and he’s not sure that was the target.”

“What we can see from social media videos is quite an extreme amount of gunfire going on,” Hall added. “One person is dead and one person has been injured. There are reports of sales many as seven people could be dead.” In addition, one suspect is in custody, according to authorities.

Hall went on to note the “heightened tension” across Europe after France suffered several terror attacks over the past few weeks.

“Of course, chills that this is happened near a synagogue,” Hall noted. “There are reports that it was targeting the synagogue directly, that’s no longer confirmed, but no connection yet to the attacks that we have seen in France in the last few weeks.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

This a developing story, check back for updates.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]