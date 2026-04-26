Scott Jennings Infuriates Colleague With Impassioned Take Down of Left Wing Violence: ‘Just a Disgrace’

CNN commentator Scott Jennings battled his fellow panelists on State of the Union on Sunday as he strongly condemned what he sees as a dangerous rising tide of political violence coming from the left.

“On the reporting, though, I mean, this guy’s obviously another of these left-wing lunatics who’s come to kill the president. Three assassination attempts on the president now. Charlie is dead. You have people on the left lionizing Luigi Mangione,” began Jennings, sounding off on the alleged shooter who stormed the White House Correspondence Dinner the night before, targeting Trump admin officials.

“Well, there’s a bar in Wisconsin,” David Urban tried to jump in as Jennings continued:

Let me finish. You have polling showing a tolerance for political violence on the left. And I heard Hakeem Jeffries say this week, “It’s maximum warfare all the time.” We have a violent streak on the left and a rhetoric problem on the left, and it must be acknowledged today.

Xochitl Hinojosa, a former Biden DOJ official, replied, “So, when I was at the Department of Justice, what we found is, after the 2020 election, there was a significant rise of threats to all elected leaders — state legislators, some who were killed — to our president, Joe Biden at the time, Barack Obama, someone tried to go into his residence. This is a problem not— Who’s the president? Hold on. How many assassination attempts? There are several assassination attempts—. To other presidents that were not successful. I agree. It should be investigated about why they continue — what are the failures of the secret service?”

Another panelist jumped in added, “And the Democratic — and just quickly — the Speaker of the House in Minnesota, a Democrat, lost her life to political violence this past summer. This is not solely a problem on the left. It is a problem across the board. It is a rising crisis.”

“And stop generalizing the left, and stop generalizing the left as the entire left,” Hinojosa added.

Jennings hit back, “Candidates campaigning with Hasan Piker.” Piker has sparked controversy for his rhetoric in the past, including saying Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) should be killed by people who care about preserving healthcare.

“Listen to me — stop generalizing the left as if the left is the entire problem. I’m not mad at you, Scott. I want you to be truthful. And the truth is that both the left and the right — there are loons on the right too. And if you’re going to sit here and tell me there are not, then that is just a disgrace,” Hinojosa concluded as Jennings protested.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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