Fox News Anchor Straight-Up Asks Hakeem Jeffries If He’ll Push For Trump’s Impeachment On Day 1

Fox News anchor Shannon Bream asked House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Sunday if he’ll immediately push to impeach President Donald Trump if Democrats win the House majority in November’s midterms.

“Obviously, Democrats are feeling bullish on flipping the House,” Bream began on Fox News Sunday, “and this week, Axios reported that there’s a push for Day 1 impeachment.”

Bream read from the article that said Democrats were “pushing their colleagues to begin building the case against President Trump now in anticipation of a day one impeachment vote if they retake the House.”

“If you become speaker, is that your top priority?” Bream asked Jeffries.

“Of course not!” Jeffries answered, continuing:

And I’ve made clear from the very beginning that our top priority is going to be to drive down the high cost of living. We believe in this country: you work hard, and you play by the rules, and you should be able to live an affordable life, a comfortable life. In fact, to live the good life, and that means a good-paying job and good housing, good healthcare and education for your children, and when it’s all said and done, a good retirement. That’s been the American Dream for decades. But for far too many people that American dream has slipped out of reach. And we should be focused on actually doing the type of things necessary to ensure that people in this country cannot simply survive, but that they can thrive.

In the Axios article, Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) said, “This is something that I keep saying to our leadership … we need to have a very concrete, coordinated strategy,” regarding impeachment.

She said the party should “build up the case so that when we are in power in January, we’ve created the conditions … we’ve done the fact-checking, we’ve done the shadow hearings, everything we need to be able to to impeach [Trump].”

Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) added that if Democrats flip the House “the push for impeachment is going to be overwhelming.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!