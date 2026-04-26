Peter Doocy Details Trump’s Mood In Late-Night Call After WHCD Shooting: ‘I Feel Like a Pinata!’

Fox News Senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy shared insight into how President Donald Trump was feeling on Saturday night, shortly after being targeted in another assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Doocy reported on Sunday that despite the repeated murder attempts against him, the president still cracked a joke when the two spoke on the phone after the event.

“Peter, I feel like a pinata,” Trump told Doocy.

Fox News host Trace Gallagher then followed up with a question about how Trump processed the assassination attempt.

“I’m curious ,were you surprised when the president was giving that answer? Because he seemed like, when he gave the news conference last night, he seemed to be very accepting of all of this,” Gallagher said. “What was your take on that?”

Doocy said he’s talked to Trump several times about the previous attempts on his life — and that Trump is rather tranquil about the attempted killings.

“His perspective about things like this is basically that the world is a dangerous place. He knows there is a risk that he has to accept to do the job of president,” Doocy said.

He continued, “We have seen that unfortunately it 3 times in the last 2 years just as it applies to him. He sees that as a sign that his presidency is historic and that he is making a big impact on the world.”

Doocy shared his report following Trump’s press conference at the White House late on Saturday night.

As Gallagher referenced, Trump sounded like a man who had accepted there was a target on him. Doocy at one point in the press conference asked Trump why he has been the target of multiple assassination attempts.

Trump answered: “Well, you know, I’ve studied assassinations and I must tell you the most impactful people, the people that do the most, you take a look at the people — Abraham Lincoln — I mean, you go through the people that have gone through this where they got ’em, but the people that do the most and the people that make the biggest impact are the ones that they go after. They don’t go after the ones that don’t do much because they like it that way.”

The president also quipped that “nobody told me this was such a dangerous profession” — a joke that drew chuckles from FBI Director Kash Patel and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche standing behind him.

Cole Tomas Allen — the 31-year-old suspected shooter — appeared to have been motivated by conspiracy theories about Trump and Jeffrey Epstein; he wrote in his manifesto that Trump was a “pedophile” and “rapist” who needed to be killed.

Watch above via Fox News Live.

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