A corollary to Godwin’s Law states that “as an Internet discussion grows longer, the probability of a comparison involving Nazis or Hitler increases, and whoever makes that comparison has automatically ‘lost’ whatever debate was in progress.”

Extending this axiom to the current public discourse of the climate crisis begs the question: should a critic of Swedish teenaged activist Greta Thunberg who evokes Hitler and Nazis be considered a loser? Absolutely.

Dinesh D’Souza — the convicted felon and repeated promoter of false conspiracy — is the loser in question. The online provocateur offered what many saw as, at best, an ill-advised Tweet on Sunday when he likened the visage of Ms. Thunberg to imagery used in Nazi propaganda. D’Souza tweeted:

Children—notably Nordic white girls with braids and red cheeks—were often used in Nazi propaganda. An old Goebbels technique! Looks like today’s progressive Left is still learning its game from an earlier Left in the 1930s pic.twitter.com/E4q2KZ526s — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 22, 2019

The most charitable explanation in this “propaganda” message is D’Souza’s noticing similar imagery between the Nazi propaganda and Ms. Thunberg, however, the comparison between Nazi’s and a climate change activist (an issue on which D’Souza has historically been remarkably skeptical) is not a smart rhetorical move. Or at least that’s the belief held by many on Twitter who reacted as such:

I’m actually extremely happy that a young girl hellbent on saving us all scares the shit out you, Dinesh… #GretaThunberg https://t.co/TXl8EO3KFT — Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) September 23, 2019

Targeted harassment of a child from a pathetic felon, who is clinging to the paper thin relevancy he created for himself on the back of systemic racism. Translation: Fuck Dinesh D’Souza. Greta Thunberg is the most beautiful soul this earth can conjure. pic.twitter.com/4ZVnzfK2Hw — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) September 23, 2019

i don’t think dinesh d’souza is dumb, i think he thinks conservatives are extremely dumb and realizes he can make a living off this premise https://t.co/qLQqKDVPJE — pumpkin spice liz bruenig (@ebruenig) September 22, 2019

I’m not really on the Greta train, but so far this week the wack-right has accused her of being both Antifa and a Nazi and their sloppy Kremlin-lite propaganda technique is getting more and more obvious because they are all out of paper tigers when it comes to climate science. pic.twitter.com/IDQK2kyh9m — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) September 22, 2019

Convicted felon Dinesh D’Souza comes from a long line of conservatives who say anyone who disagrees with them is a Nazi, while accusing liberals of doing the same. https://t.co/hHXmqskC8l — Ali A. Rizvi (@aliamjadrizvi) September 22, 2019

Sometimes, even if you pull the handle twice, a turd will turn out to be an unflushable floater. Meet Dinesh D’Souza. https://t.co/o5JDz9Mi8Y — Mike Godwin (@sfmnemonic) September 23, 2019

Reminder, convicted and admitted criminal felon Dinesh D’Souza can vote but millions of Americans can’t because Trump didn’t pardon them. pic.twitter.com/AUI61e1aRZ — Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) September 23, 2019

Dinesh D’Souza is so rotten and fetid on the inside, fruit flies follow him everywhere. https://t.co/nA9Y5es0h6 — (((evan shapīro))) (@eshap) September 23, 2019

