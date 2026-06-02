One day after lashing out at 60 Minutes’ new executive producer in a closed-door meeting, veteran correspondent Scott Pelley is reportedly on the verge of departing from CBS News.

According to Puck’s Dylan Byers, Pelley met with CBS News leadership in an effort to find “a path forward.” But after that meeting, according to Byers, it became clear that path will lead to the exit door.

“Scott Pelley had a meeting with CBS News leadership at 5pm ET to discuss a path forward after his protest in 60 Minutes all-hands,” Byers wrote in a post on X. “The two sides did not find common ground and it now seems likely he will either resign or be fired, though neither has happened yet.”

#SCOOP: Scott Pelley had a meeting with CBS News leadership at 5pm ET to discuss a path forward after his protest in 60 Minutes all-hands. The two sides did not find common ground and it now seems likely he will either resign or be fired, though neither has happened yet. More to… — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) June 2, 2026

CNN’s Brian Stelter corroborated the report in a post on X.

Byers added Pelley told 60 Minutes colleagues that CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss said Pelley had created a “hostile work environment” and that Weiss asked him to write an apology letter. Evidently, this is not a request Pelley will comply with.

https://x.com/DylanByers/status/2061939697484743078?s=20

This story is developing.

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