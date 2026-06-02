Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) pressed Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on millions he received from a PAC linked to President Donald Trump.

Blanche clashed with DeLauro and others on Tuesday during a House hearing. While DeLauro was accusing Blanche of using his office to personally benefit the president and his family, she brought up $10 million he’d received from the Save America PAC.

“I just want to say this, the Save America PAC you paid you nearly $10 million between March of 2024 and December of 2024 to serve as President Trump’s personal defense attorney. My God, don’t you find there’s any conflict of interest in what you are doing here as the Acting Attorney General of the United States,” DeLauro said.

Blanche could not see any conflict of interest.

“I didn’t — what are you saying is the conflict? I don’t understand what you’re saying,” he said. “Listen, the fact that I used to have a job and I have a current job—”

DeLauro jumped in against, saying she was running out of time. She brought up a reported $1.8 billion fund that would be part of a settlement connected to a $10 billion lawsuit from the president against the IRS. Critics on both sides described the fund as a “slush fund” for Trump allies as it would have been used to pay anyone who was unfairly targeted by the Department of Justice. Blanche said on Tuesday that the fund is not moving forward following the backlash.

“You’ve taken one piece, and you said, okay, we have had a ton of backlash on this $1.8 billion slush fund. However, so we’ll not move on that. But as part of the settlement, which you’ve said, which is this immunity for the president and his family and his business, et cetera. That stands,” DeLauro said, noting that Trump would still be immune from ongoing audits.

The president was suing over a former IRS official leaking his past tax returns.

“It’s not immunity, ma’am, it’s a promise—” Blanche said.

“Thank you, it’s immunity,” the congresswoman shot back.

“It’s not immunity,” Blanche maintained, adding, “any time the IRS settles with an individual taxpayer or another company as part of the settlement, it’s standard, it’s typical to get rid of past ongoing audits. It’s not a forward-looking document.”

Watch above via CSPAN.

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