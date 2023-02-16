Don Lemon’s Comments About Nikki Haley ‘Not Exactly In Her Prime’ Get Bipartisan Condemnation

A bipartisan mix of critics tore CNN’s Don Lemon apart on social media for describing Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley as past her prime.

Lemon’s commentary came when he, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins spoke about Haley’s campaign launch and her call for politicians aged 75 and up to take a mental competency test. This led to Lemon declaring, “Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime,” which prompted Harlow to push back and demand to know what he was talking about.

In the bizarre exchange that followed, Lemon argued that women “a woman is in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s,” which he based on a nebulous reference to Google. Meanwhile, Harlow attempted to ask Lemon if she was talking about a woman’s ability to bear children or a woman’s capacity for the wisdom to be president.

The conversation drew notice from political observers on both sides, who destroyed Lemon on Twitter by condemning his comments as sexist and politically biased.

Just heard @donlemon said @NikkiHaley is “past her prime”

as a woman. And then when challenged he said: “just google it!” And @@CNN wonders why they are hemorrhaging viewers. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 16, 2023

More classic and egregious sexism from #DonLemon It was only a few weeks ago where he said @secupp had "mommy brain" Today he said #nikkihaley was "past her prime" as a woman. Poppi tries to dig him out of his ditch and NOPE! Bench that dude IMMEDIATELY. https://t.co/N9jNK8BpvT — Pete Dominick (@PeteDominick) February 16, 2023

"If you look it up. If you Google when is a woman in her prime, it’ll say 20s, 30s, 40s…." @donlemon. "Prime for what?" @PoppyHarlowCNN. Oddly, @NikkiHaley's candidacy will last longer the less scrutinize her record (see next tweet). https://t.co/qs9KWJl0BC — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) February 16, 2023

“Women past their 40s are no longer in their prime” Are people just catching up to the offensive nonsense Lemon would often say on his old primetime show that no one watched? https://t.co/7XSbX9OCAT — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) February 16, 2023

Isn’t 51 actually quite young by presidential standards?? Trump and Biden were both over 70 when elected. https://t.co/JKihP4iOzR — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 16, 2023

This is one of the most sexist things a "news host" has said in recent memory, but nothing will happen to Don Lemon, of course https://t.co/sog0BrrcpC — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 16, 2023

With the start of each new presidential cycle comes the chance for reporters to do better, less sexist, more fair coverage of all candidates. This is a clear example of how *not to do that. But we all have the next year to get it right next time. https://t.co/DqLWvz5Gst — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) February 16, 2023

I’d be curious to hear about how *prime* Don Lemon thinks Joe Biden is… https://t.co/Zjy0PWjNG4 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 16, 2023

Just thinking about the reporting process that went into this. Don Lemon heard Haley talking about politicians being past their prime, so he googled "when are women in their prime" and decided that was an authoritative metric of presidential fitness. Remarkable. https://t.co/pJNidR6xno — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) February 16, 2023

If a Fox News host said this, Don Lemon would call for them to be fired. https://t.co/1yXFWKnhYn — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 16, 2023

