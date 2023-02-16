Don Lemon’s Comments About Nikki Haley ‘Not Exactly In Her Prime’ Get Bipartisan Condemnation
A bipartisan mix of critics tore CNN’s Don Lemon apart on social media for describing Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley as past her prime.
Lemon’s commentary came when he, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins spoke about Haley’s campaign launch and her call for politicians aged 75 and up to take a mental competency test. This led to Lemon declaring, “Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime,” which prompted Harlow to push back and demand to know what he was talking about.
In the bizarre exchange that followed, Lemon argued that women “a woman is in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s,” which he based on a nebulous reference to Google. Meanwhile, Harlow attempted to ask Lemon if she was talking about a woman’s ability to bear children or a woman’s capacity for the wisdom to be president.
The conversation drew notice from political observers on both sides, who destroyed Lemon on Twitter by condemning his comments as sexist and politically biased.
