Tucker Carlson Burns It Down, Tells Trump, ‘You Have Failed’ 

Tucker Carlson unloaded on President Donald Trump and the administration, stating flatly, “You have failed.”

On Wednesday’s edition of The Tucker Carlson Show, the host slammed his former Fox News colleague Mark Levin, who has been one of the most vocal supporters of the Iran war, which the the U.S. and Israel launched on Feb. 28. In the weeks leading up to Trump’s decision to bomb the country, Levin and Carlson separately visited the White House, where they lobbied Trump for and against the war, respectively.

Carlson accused Levin of wanting to censor Americans who criticize the war, as well as the Israeli government for its role in lobbying Trump to launch it.

Carlson then casually segued from talking about Levin to Trump, without mentioning the president’s name. Nevertheless, the content of his remarks made it very clear who he was addressing. He said the president has abandoned everyday Americans and even has contempt for them.

“You hate people like that,” Carlson stated. “And there may be other reasons you hate them, but you certainly hate them because they are a reminder of how you have failed. You have not done a good job running this country. You don’t even care to try. You’d rather run the world or the empire. You don’t want to improve Baltimore. You don’t care about Gary, Indiana. Rural America makes you sick… Normal leaders would ask themselves, ‘Why are people mad? What are they dissatisfied with? How can I help them? They’re clearly in pain.'”

Carlson then said the war on Iran is the most significant thing “they” have done, but that it is failing.

Why do neocons consistently act against the interests of the United States? It’s more than neglect. It’s hate. Marjorie Taylor Greene saw it firsthand. pic.twitter.com/HGJlRfJ3bo — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 30, 2026

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“They’ve never looked inward once in 10 years,” he continued, suddenly replacing “you” with the third person. “And now they’ve reached the point of maximum frustration, where the biggest thing they’ve ever done, which is try to regime-change the Iranian government, and it hasn’t worked. That’s the biggest thing they’ve ever done. They staked everything on that. And you should just know that at this point, now that that’s not working out, they will not be mad at themselves. They’re gonna be mad at you for not liking it or appreciating it or for talking about it at all. Or for holding on to your outdated expectations about what life in this country was like then and should be now. ”

Last week, Carlson apologized for endorsing Trump.

“You know, we’ll be tormented by it for a long time,” he said while interviewing brother Buckley Carlson, who also backed the president. “I will be, and I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people, and it was not intentional. That’s all I’ll say.”

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