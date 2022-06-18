‘Donald Trump Is on the Hook for Treason!’ MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Says Trump ‘Levied War’ Against US on Jan. 6

Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah that former President Donald Trump is “on the hook for treason” because he “levied war against the United States.”

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Kirschner about the evidence that has come out of the Jan. 6 hearings this week, and Kirschner went a bit further than even the most strident analysts by accusing Trump of a crime punishable by death:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Those, by the committees showing all the people who told Trump there was no basis for this, no good faith basis, there’s no fraud. And then literally showing one point where Trump the next day after Bill Barr debunks like Michigan and Dominion, Trump just goes out and says the same things. Does that fulfill corruptly under federal law?

GLENN KIRSCHNER: Yeah. It’s like shooting fish in a barrel, Dean. Judge, David Carter, a federal judge in California, found that Trump and Eastman actually committed two federal felonies. One was obstructing official proceedings, the certification of Joe Biden’s win, and the other was a conspiracy to defraud or commit offenses against the United States, a 371 conspiracy. And he found that there was evidence that satisfied the legal burden of a preponderance of the evidence, more likely than not, 51%. And to indict somebody, Dean, you need far less evidence than that. You only need probable cause to arrest and indict someone. So the evidence is all there and they’re proving all of Donald Trump’s crimes with almost exclusively Republican voices, Republican witnesses. I don’t know that there’s been a Democrat who’s testified yet, or who we’ve seen, you know, videotaped testimony from. So it’s so, the evidence is so clear and overwhelming. I maintain Donald Trump does not have a straight-faced defense to the two crimes Judge David Carter cited. I also believe he is responsible for inciting the insurrection. I believe he is responsible for seditious conspiracy. And I happen to believe he is on the hook for treason because he levied war against the United States, against the democratic process, against the certification of Joe Biden’s win on January 6, he sent his attack dogs to to stop the certification sent to the Capitol. He refused to call them off for more than 3 hours. And we also know he refused to send reinforcements to defend the Capitol against the attack he had launched. He put everyone’s life lives in danger at the Capitol that day. If that’s not levying war against the United States, which is the very definition of treason, who ever owing allegiance to the United States levies war against them is guilty of treason. Donald Trump is on the hook for treason.