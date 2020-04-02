Dr. Fauci: ‘I Just Don’t Understand’ Why Everyone in America Isn’t Under a Stay at Home Order

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading voice on the White House coronavirus task force, believes that everyone in the U.S. should be subject to a stay at home order.

Appearing on a CNN virtual town hall Thursday night, Fauci — responding to a question from Anderson Cooper — said that everyone in America should be under a stay at home order, although he stopped short of saying that President Donald Trump should institute it on a national level.

“The tension between federally mandated versus states rights to do what they want is something I don’t want to get into,” Fauci said of a federal order to stay home. “But if you look at what is going on in this country, I just don’t understand why we’re not doing that. We really should be.”

According to The New York Times, 12 states currently do not have stay at home orders in place.

