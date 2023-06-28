‘Drop the Gun!’ Stunning Bodycam Video Shows Cops Responding to Allen, Texas Outlet Mall Shooting

The Allen, Texas Police Department released shocking body cam footage from the cops who responded to last month’s mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets shopping center.

The mass shooting resulted in the deaths of eight people, and seven more people were wounded before the perpetrator was neutralized by a responding police officer. The footage from the department shows that an officer was speaking to children near the outlet when shots began to ring out.

The officer quickly reacted to the sound of shots fired, grabbing his gun and running up on the mall. Shouts continued to ring out as the officer reported a mass shooting, and he was shown shouting “Drop It!” as he chased the suspect, reporting the injured as he went

“Drop the gun!” The officer shouted after exchanging fire with the suspect. He eventually converged on the downed suspect alongside an officer who came around from the other side of the building. The other officer explained that the suspect was dead as the officer with his body cam came up close.

Watch above via City of Allen – ACTV.

