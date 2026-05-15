‘WHOOSH!’ CNN Journos Stunned By Trump’s Staggering 67-Point Disapproval on War

CNN anchor Sara Sidner and chief data analyst Harry Enten were stunned by more disastrous polling news for President Donald Trump, especially a staggering 67-point net disapproval on the Iran War.

Aside from the occasional outlier — like the “100 percent” MAGA poll that Trump bragged long and hard about — Enten has been showering the president with an escalating series of bad polls for most of his second term.

On Friday’s edition of CNN News Central, Enten twisted the knife a little more with the fact that not only is Trump mired underwater in his polling average, but there hasn’t been “one single poll” that had Trump in positive territory since the early weeks of the second term.

Sidner was so taken aback by Enten’s presentation that she let out a whistle, and Enten let out a stunned “WHOOSH!” as he showed Trump’s disapproval ratings on every issue:

CNN’S SARA SIDNER: How do you, the American people, feel about the president’s handling of all these huge, important issues? And that is where CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten comes in. So just where is Donald Trump right now in the minds of Americans?

CNN SENIOR DATA CORRESPONDENT HARRY ENTEN: You know, we’ve had all of these big events that have been going on, and sometimes I think it’s worth taking the 35,000 foot view, right? That viewpoint from up in the sky.

And we could just see it is the close, yeah. You could see it here, you know, this is the aggregate of my aggregate of polling data that you know you’re looking at here, and it’s just a steady climb downward into the Red Sea because Trump’s net approval rating hits a new low. You could it right here, 20 points underwater, and what you just see on your screen right here is it’s been a steady climb downward.

You know, you go back to January of 2025, at the beginning it was plus six, then minus six by May 2025, minus nine, minus 14, minus 15.

But over the last few months, as the Iran war has taken shape, as those gas prices have jumped through the roof, Trump has hit a new low. He’s at minus 20 points, which is the lowest point of his second term.

CNN’S SARA SIDNER: So you talk about this being an aggregate, so, the average of what’s happening. What about individual polling? What did you see?

CNN SENIOR DATA CORRESPONDENT HARRY ENTEN: Yeah, okay, so this is the average of polling, but I was just thinking, hey, have there been any polls recently in which Trump has not had a negative net approval rating like he does in the aggregate of polling?

And you go back in time because this really just sort of takes the cakes. Trump’s negative, a negative net approval rate, every poll since March 29, 2025, that is over a year ago, you can’t find a single poll in which he has anything but a net negative approval rating!

That is 413 days in a row, that is more than 365, it is more than a year, Trump has been underwater, not just in the aggregate, but every single poll.

CNN’S SARA SIDNER: There is one thing that people have noticed, and this happens sort of not as much in his last administration, that he’s done a lot of things, from tariffs to the war in Iran.

It’s not like necessarily things people like, but there have been a lot moves made by this president.

Doesn’t, hasn’t it helped him at all, or has it actually done the opposite?

CNN SENIOR DATA CORRESPONDENT HARRY ENTEN: Yeah, exactly right. It’s done the exact opposite, because you see this every single poll for over a year, 413 days, and you go to yourself, you know what the most important thing is when it comes to presidential politics? Pretty much all the time.

It is the economy smartie, right over there. And you just look right at this and you say, the net effect on your personal finances —

CNN’S SARA SIDNER: (WHISTLES).

CNN SENIOR DATA CORRESPONDENT HARRY ENTEN: The best of the group is the tax law, right? That’s 16 points underwater. How about tariffs? 49 points underwater. How about the Iran war? That effect on your finances. 67 points underwater.

No wonder Trump is underwater in every single poll. No wonder he’s hitting new lows in the aggregate. Because when it comes to the economy, the reason he won a second term, all of the signature pieces are by the legislation or events. He is underwater by a ton. I mean, 67 points under water. WHOOSH!

CNN’S SARA SIDNER: Yeah, that’s because people are paying $4.50 plus a gallon on average.