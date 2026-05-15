Trump Official Who Led US Hantavirus Presser Specializes in Penile Implants — Not Infectious Diseases

The Trump administration official who led a press conference trying to allay Americans’ fears about a possible hantavirus outbreak has a specialty in penile implants — not infectious diseases.

Dr. Brian Christine, is one of President Donald Trump’s top public health officials in charge of infectious disease policy, despite his background as a urologist who hosted a YouTube show called “Erection Connection,” according to CNN’s KFile.

Christine went directly from private practice to become Assistant Secretary for Health last November.

He stood before reporters in Nebraska where cruise ship passengers exposed to the rodent-borne illness were taken to quarantine, and promised a response “grounded in science” and “transparency.”

However, Christine “has little public health experience and a history of far-right commentary and promoting conspiracy theories,” according to the report. “He’s said the Covid pandemic led to a wider government plot to control people, compared the Biden administration to Nazi Germany and suggested the Covid vaccine had little effect in stopping the pandemic.”

“A CNN review of archived podcast episodes, social media posts and radio appearances found that Christine repeatedly framed public health institutions, the federal government and pandemic-era policies as tools used to target conservatives and religious Americans,” the report added.

In addition, Christine “suggested there may have been a worldwide effort involving George Soros and figures associated with the World Economic Forum’s ‘Great Reset’ to use the pandemic to force small businesses to close.”

He also argued that Covid vaccines “neither prevented disease nor transmission, despite evidence the vaccines prevented millions of deaths.”

Andrew Nixon, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Media Relations at the US Department of Health and Human Services, told CNN, “Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Christine remains focused on executing President Trump and Secretary Kennedy’s agenda to Make America Healthy Again and deliver on President Trump’s Executive Order to protect our children against chemical and surgical mutilation.”

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