‘Eeny Meeny Miny Mo’: NH Primary Voter Breaks Down Her Scientific Method for Casting Ballot

MSNBC hit the streets surrounding primary polling locations in New Hampshire Tuesday to ask voters how they decided on a Democratic candidate in the crowded 2020 field.

One voter had a very scientific method, by randomly selecting a candidate with the rhyme, “eeny meeny miny mo.”

The MSNBC reporter asked the voter, “who did you vote for today?”

The voter then responded, “I voted for Amy Klobuchar.”

The reporter then asked why the voter cast her vote for Klobuchar, who responded, “I actually went in and eeny meeny miny mo’d it.”

