CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner wants President Donald Trump’s physician to be made available to answer some “lingering concerns” about the president’s health.

“With lingering concerns following the president’s recent physical exam, and the president’s prolonged absence from the public eye, the White House should make available the president’s physician to answer questions from the press,” Reiner posted to X.

With lingering concerns following the president’s recent physical exam, and the president’s prolonged absence from the public eye, the White House should make available the president’s physician to answer questions from the press. — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) June 3, 2026

Reiner has been expressing concerns and asking questions about Trump’s, 79, health following Dr. Sean Barbabella’s recent assessment saying Trump is in “excellent health.”

I’m glad Dr. Barbabella’s overall assessment is that the president is well. A few questions.

1. Why did the president have another coronary artery CT? He was last scanned in Oct. We don’t typically scan patients 6 months later unless we are concerned about a finding on the… — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) May 30, 2026

Critics of the president have accused him of openly falling asleep during cabinet meetings, something he and other administration officials have denied. Trump has not been seen at a public event since last Wednesday, which has also sparked speculation and chatter among his critics, who note the president prefers to bask in the media spotlight.

“I’ve never seen him fall asleep. On the contrary, the guy doesn’t sleep, which is a big problem, because he calls me at two in the morning, he calls at five in the morning, and you know, I like to sleep a little bit — maybe not 12 hours, but at least six. So he works. The other day he was at the Oval Office until 12:30 a.m. I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) after the lawmaker played video of Trump allegedly sleeping.

Reiner mocked Trump for bragging about passing a “cognitive test” multiple times.

“It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row. All people running for President and Vice President should be forced to take high difficulty Cognitive Tests. Congress, and the Dumocrats, should demand it!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I’m glad the president did well on the MOCA exam, but it’s a dementia screening tool, not an IQ test, so a score of 26 or higher represents normal cognitive performance, not extreme intelligence,” Reiner wrote on Sunday in reaction to Trump. “None of the questions are high difficulty.”

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