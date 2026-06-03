CNBC Anchor Straight-Up Asks Bibi About Bonkers Trump Call: ‘He Said You’re F-ing Crazy’

CNBC anchor Sara Eisen straight-up asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about details of an expletive-laden phone call with President Donald Trump in which Trump called him “f*cking crazy!”

Earlier this week, Trump confirmed a report that he cursed Netanyahu out on Monday, telling him, “You’re f*cking crazy. You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your *ss. Everyone hates you now. Everyone hates Israel because of this,” and asked at one point, “What the f*ck are you doing?”

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Eisen interviewed Netanyahu from his office in Jerusalem, and got right to asking about the Trump call.

She asked Bibi for his reaction to Trump calling him “f*cking crazy” and whether Trump really said he’d be in jail without Trump’s help. Netanyahu did his best to smile as he sidestepped the uncomfortable questions:

CNBC’S SARA EISEN: So let’s talk about the call that you had with him this week, which is getting a lot of attention. President confirmed that he said “You’re effing crazy.”. How did you react to that? What really happened in that call? PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU: Well, I’m not going to get into details of our conversations. We’ve had thousands, well, a lot, a lot of them. And if you think this is a crisis, you should be in some other conversations. But we’ve always found a way. We have so many agreements. We agree on the main things. We want to get Iran, the nuclear program in Iran, finished. We wanted to make sure that Iran doesn’t pose a threat to Israel, to the Middle East, to America. That it doesn’t develop nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them not only to Israel and to every capital in but to every city in the United States. That’s our common goal. That’s what we set out to do and to expand the circle of peace as the President and I did in the Abraham Accords together. So we have common goals. Sometimes we have, as in the best of families, you have these tactical disagreements. We always find a way to work them out. And we do so as great friends. We can disagree in the morning and by the afternoon we have a common action. CNBC’S SARA EISEN: So I was going to say, has your relationship at all shifted with him? PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU: This has been a great relationship because he’s been the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House. And he respects me, I respect him. We always find a way to work out our differences. CNBC’S SARA EISEN: Did he say that you’d be in jail if not for me? PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU: Uh, look, I’m not going to get into the details, but he’s, uh, he’s been very vocal about the absurdity of this fake trial that I’m going through.

Watch above via CNBC’s Squawk on the Street.

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