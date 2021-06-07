Ellie Kemper Addresses ‘KKK Princess’ Flap: I Should Have ‘Educated Myself’ About the Ball’s ‘Racist, Sexist, and Elitist Past’

Ellie Kemper addressed news from last week that her participation in a St. Louis society pageant was evidence that she was part of a racist organization and that she was somehow portrayed as a “KKK Princess” — as many in social media baselessly called her. Kemper apologized Monday in a five-part Instagram post

Kemper, star of The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Office, was named “Queen of Love and Beauty” of an event that was once called The Veiled Prophet, which like many American institutions, has a questionable past including segregation and/or much worse. But while the organization was perhaps rooted in racial strife, it was integrated decades before Kemper participated. The fact that a parade costume looked like a KKK hood and robe only made matters worse, which led a number of reputable outlets reputable outlets to simply claim that she participated in an event put on by a racist organization.

The actress had remained silent on the issue, until Monday when she posted a five-part Instagram slide which owned the “unquestionably racist, sexist, and elitist past” the debutante ball’s history included. She made clear where she stands, saying “I unequivocally deplore, denounce, and reject white supremacy. At the same time, I acknowledge that because of my race and my privilege, I am the beneficiary of a system that has dispensed unequal justice and unequal rewards.’

She concluded with what can only be called earnest contrition.

“I want to apologize to the people I’ve disappointed, and I promise that moving forward I will listen, continue to educate myself, and use my privilege in support of the Getter society I think we’re capable of becoming.”

Read the full statement below:

Hi guys – when I was 19 years old, I decided to participate in a debutante ball in my hometown. The century-old organization that hosted the debutante ball had an unquestionably racist, sexist, an% elitist past. I was not aware of this history at the time, but ignorance is no excuse. I was old enough to have educated myself before getting involved. I unequivocally deplore, denounce, and reject white supremacy. At the same time, I acknowledge that pecause of my race and my privilege, I am the beneficiary of a system that has dispensed unequal justice and unequal rewards. There is a very natural temptation, when you become the subject of internet criticism, to tell yourself that your detractors are getting it all wrong. But at some point last week, I realized that a lot of the forces behind the criticism are forces that I’ve spent my life supporting and agreeing with. I believe strongly in the values of kindness, integrity, and inclusiveness. I try to live my life in accordance with these values. If my experience is an indication that organizations and institutions with pasts that fall short of these beliefs should be held to account, then I have to see this experience in a positive light. I want to apologize to the people I’ve disappointed, and I promise that moving forward I will listen, continue to educate myself, and use my privilege in support of the better society I think we’re capable of becoming.

Thanks for reading this.

