Nancy Mace Stuck in 5th Place in Governor’s Race After Trump Snubs Her On Endorsement: NEW POLL

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is stuck in fifth place out of a field of seven Republican hopefuls in South Carolina’s governor race after failing to secure President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

A new primary tracking poll by the Trafalgar Group conducted between May 29 and 31 showed Mace with 14.8% of the vote for the June 9 Republican primary. She trails Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, who has 26.3%; businessman Rom Reddy, who has 17.2%; Attorney General Alan Wilson, who has 16.9%; and Rep. Ralph Norman, who has 16.1% of the vote.

The only candidates Mace leads are Jacqueline Dubose, who was disqualified for not paying the election filing fee, and state Sen. Josh Kimbrell, who has 1.9% of the vote.

Undecided voters are at 4% just over a week before the primary.

Despite not receiving Trump’s endorsement, Mace has continued to post photos of herself with Trump on X, declaring herself “MAGA MACE,” and writing, “I’m the only candidate running for Governor who worked for President Trump and helped get him elected in South Carolina in 2016 – the very first time he ran.”

The post earned Mace a community note from readers saying, “Trump endorsed Pam Evette, not Nancy Mace, for South Carolina governor.”

And in her campaign bio, Mace included, “ENDORSED BY TRUMP IN 2024.”

I’m the only candidate running for Governor who worked for President Trump and helped get him elected in South Carolina in 2016 – the very first time he ran. pic.twitter.com/e4IcA3nhK9 — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 1, 2026

Trump announced last week on Truth Social that he was throwing his support behind Evette, calling her “highly respected” and “very popular.”

“Pam Evette is an America First Patriot who has been with me from the very beginning,” Trump wrote, adding that she “never wavered, never let me down” and was the first South Carolina gubernatorial candidate to endorse his White House bid.

Despite Trump’s very public endorsement, however, Mace posted last Friday, “Pamela Evette is NOT ENDORSED by DONALD TRUMP. Do not believe her LIES.”

Pamela Evette is NOT ENDORSED by DONALD TRUMP. Do not believe her LIES. pic.twitter.com/2vP1E3T5M8 — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) May 29, 2026

Trump most likely soured on Mace over her vehement support for releasing the Epstein files, which was backed up by an Axios report from early May titled, “Team Trump Fears a Nancy Mace Governorship.”

“President Trump’s allies are growing alarmed that GOP Rep. Nancy Mace — who infuriated him by calling for the release of the Epstein files — will defy expectations and win the South Carolina governor’s race,” the report said. “Mace, who’s running in a fiercely competitive June 9 primary, has been a thorn in Trump’s side, most recently with her criticism of the administration’s handling of the Iran war. She also threatened to side with Democrats on a war powers resolution.”

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