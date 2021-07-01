Elon Musk appeared to praise China for its “truly amazing” economy in a Thursday message on Twitter.

“The economic prosperity that China has achieved is truly amazing, especially in infrastructure!” Musk wrote. “I encourage people to visit and see for themselves.”

The founder of Tesla and SpaceX was writing in response to a message from Xinhua News, a state-backed media organization, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party’s founding. The message contained a quote from Chinese President Xi Jinping claiming his country had reached its first “centenary goal” of eliminating “absolute poverty.”

Musk’s comment might have been related to his electric-vehicle company, Tesla, which relies on China for manufacturing and some of its sales. The company sold 33,463 vehicles in May that manufactured in China, according to figures from China’s Passenger Car Association. The group also said year-over-year sales for electric vehicles in the country increased by 177 percent in May.

Critics on social media widely scorned Musk’s praise for the country where minorities are tortured and political opposition is mostly outlawed.

