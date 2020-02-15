Ex-Clinton Aide Rips ‘Defective Product’ Mike Bloomberg After Report He’s Mulling Hillary as Running Mate

Former Hillary Clinton senior aide Zerlina Maxwell ripped Mike Bloomberg after Matt Drudge reported that the former New York mayor is considering Clinton as his vice-presidential running mate, likening Bloomberg to a “defective product.”

On Saturday morning, The Drudge report carried a brief item that said Bloomberg is considering the Democrats’ 2016 nominee as a ticket-mate:

Sources close to Bloomberg campaign tell DRUDGE REPORT that candidate is considering Hillary Clinton as running mate, after their polling found the Bloomberg-Clinton combination would be formidable force… MORE DRUDGE has learned that Bloomberg himself would go as far as to change his official residence from New York to homes he owns in Colorado or Florida, since the electoral college makes it hard for a POTUS and VPOTUS from the same state… Developing..

On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s Weekends with Alex Witt, Maxwell was asked to react to the report — which the Bloomberg campaign has not confirmed — and said she was “highly skeptical” of the report. Then, she tore into Bloomberg for the better part of the ten-minute segment.

Maxwell noted that Bloomberg has not participated in debates or done national TV interviews since joining the race, and added that “Right now he’s blanketing the airwaves with glossy advertisements and if millions of dollars behind advertisements didn’t work to sell products, even defective ones, they wouldn’t spend so much on advertising.”

She went on to add that “I don’t think by accepting a deeply flawed candidate, particularly one that hasn’t debated any of the other candidates — I think we’re jumping ahead before black and brown people have an opportunity to weigh in at the ballot box.”

Maxwell also conceded that Bloomberg has put his money behind good causes, but said “if you are doing that at the same time that you’re throwing black children up against the wall and then defending it up until weeks before you’re announcing your run, then people, I think, have a right to be skeptical about whether or not you really care about these communities.”

She also threw cold water on Bloomberg’s apology for “Stop and Frisk,” saying “That apology is not eventual factually correct. He did not end the policy, he did not pull away from the policy, he got sued and the policy was ruled unconstitutional. He was forced to scrap the policy.”

“Additionally the Central Park Five, for me, I think is the deal breaker,” Maxwell said, adding that “He blocked their settlement for over a decade.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

