Ex-CNN Host Brian Stelter is Going to Harvard to Talk ‘Threats to Democracy’

Former CNN host Brian Stelter has a new venture lined up as he joins Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy.

The center announced on Monday that Stelter will be joining them as a Fall 2022 Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow. In this capacity, “Stelter will convene a series of discussions about threats to democracy and the range of potential responses from the news media.”

“These discussions with media leaders, policy makers, politicians, and Kennedy School students, fellows, and faculty will help deepen public and scholarly understanding about the current state of the information ecosystem and its impacts on democratic governance,” the statement reads.

Stelter confirmed the news from his own end on Twitter while saying some of his discussions “will be live-streamed.”

Personal news: I’m joining the @ShorensteinCtr at Harvard Kennedy School. This fall I’ll be the Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow, convening discussions, some of which will be live-streamed. Grateful to @nancygibbs and her team for the home! https://t.co/cOD0SyeuwE — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 12, 2022

Judging by the plans for Stelter’s lectures, it appears these discussions will be a continuation of the topics he frequently addressed on Reliable Sources, his old CNN show. The show was cancelled by CNN last month, and Stelter was let go from the network as new CNN boss Chris Licht continues his effort to pull the organization toward neutrality and away from partisan news coverage.

