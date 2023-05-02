Ex-Obama AG Eric Holder Defends Conduct of Hunter Biden Investigation: It’s ‘Trump-Appointed U.S. Attorney’

Former Attorney General Eric Holder told CNN’s Abby Phillip he’s “confident” in the conduct of the Hunter Biden investigation, noting that the lead prosecutor was appointed by then-President Donald Trump.

The criminal probe into President Joe Biden’s only surviving son is being headed by Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss, not to be confused with the congressional probes being spearheaded by Kentucky Republican Congressman and Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer.

On Tuesday night’s edition of CNN Primetime, Phillip asked Holder why the DOJ probe is “taking so long” and whether or not he has “concerns” over the way it’s being handled:

PHILLIP: The other side of this is, of course, the case the DOJ is also dealing with involving the current president’s son, Hunter Biden. There is an IRS special agent who is now seeking whistle-blower protections over allegations that that department mishandled that investigation. Do you have any concerns about how that investigation is being handled? And it’s been going on since 2019. What’s taking so long, in your view? HOLDER: Hard to know why it’s taking so long. I mean, I don’t know what’s going on in terms of the investigation. But I’m confident that it’s being conducted in an appropriate way. The person who was handling the case, who is the chief investigator, is a former — is a U.S. attorney who was appointed by the former president. He’s a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney. In those kinds of cases, main Justice — that is the people here in Washington, D.C. — tend to keep their hands off those cases and allow the people in the field, politically sensitive cases, in the field to simply run their course. And so I’m pretty confident that the investigation is being done in an appropriate way. On the other hand, this whistle-blower who is claiming that things were done improperly obviously should be talked to and to see if there’s any validity to the claims that he has made.

Watch above via CNN Primetime.

