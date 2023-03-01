GOP Oversight Chair Comer Attacks US Attorney For Not Prosecuting Biden’s Son — Now-Deceased Beau Biden

Kentucky Republican Congressman and Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer attacked Trump-appointed U.S. attorney David Weiss for failing to prosecute President Joe Biden’s son — the late Beau Biden.

Comer has previously promised investigations of the Bidens, and that they will “prevent Joe Biden from running” in 2024, and has promised he will subpoena Hunter Biden — a lightning rod for Republican scandal theorizing.

But on Monday morning’s edition of The Great America Show with Lou Dobbs, it was Beau Biden in Comer’s crosshairs, as he trashed Weiss for passing up the chance to go after Beau when he had the opportunity:

LOU DOBBS: It goes on and on. And yet Hunter Biden. In the end, the district, Delaware, the U.S. attorney’s is not has not moved one inch in the investigation and prosecution of Hunter Biden for his tax evasion. And now in front of him, all of this, plus, you know, a number of certain federal felonies. Your thoughts about that? REP. JAMES COMER: Well, you know, people assume because that U.S. attorney was appointed by Donald Trump, that he’s going to be a model conservative that’s going to do the right thing and he’s not going to worry about the Bidens or the Democrat Party or whatever. But, you know, I know that in Kentucky, even when Obama was president, McConnell had a big say in who got to be U.S. attorney. So if they the president works deals out with the senators on who these U.S. attorneys are. I don’t know what the thought process was and who was in charge of appointing the U.S. attorneys when Trump was president for Delaware. But this U.S. attorney had had dealing, had an opportunity to go after the Bidens years ago. In fact, it was Beau Biden, the president’s other son, that was involved in some campaign donations from a person that got indicted as well. Joe Biden was involved in some of these campaign donations when he was a senator and then when he ran for president against Obama. But, you know, nothing ever happened. So I don’t know much about this U.S. attorney other than he’s had an opportunity to investigate the Bidens before and he chose not to. We all know that he’s just been silent for a long time. We know what’s on that laptop, Lou. You’ve seen what’s on that laptop. I mean, there’s enough to indict Hunter Biden now. There was enough to indict Hunter Biden three or four years ago. With what’s on the laptop? So for whatever reason, this U.S. attorney hasn’t produced very many results.

Weiss did investigate and prosecute Christopher Tigani (the donor in question), and special prosecutor E. Norman Veasey was appointed by then-Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, who recused himself from probing the donations. The resulting Veasey Report cleared the Bidens of any wrongdoing despite the fact that Tigani wore a wire to try and implicate members of Biden’s inner circle.

The president has consistently defended his son Hunter over the investigations and allegations against him. The White House did not respond immediately to a request for comment on Comer’s new comments.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

