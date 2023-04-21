NBC’s Welker Asks About ‘Some Republicans’ Suggesting WH Is ‘Obstructing Justice’ In Hunter Biden Tax Probe At Briefing

NBC News White House correspondent Kirsten Welker asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to respond to “some Republicans” who say the administration is “obstructing justice” in the Hunter Biden tax probe.

An unidentified IRS worker has retained Mark Lytle, a former Trump administration lawyer, to ask for whistleblower protections to testify before congressional committees about an investigation into an unnamed person who is reportedly Hunter Biden. In an interview, Lytle refused to disclose who is paying his client’s legal fees, and said the client has evidence that “Political considerations were having an impact on the decision for agents to make investigative steps in the case.”

President Joe Biden has consistently defended his son, but has strictly maintained the independence of the investigations into him. Probes thus far have yielded no evidence of crimes or illegality, according to the chairman leading them.

At Thursday’s press briefing, Jean-Pierre responded to several questions about the issue early in the briefing by citing the independence of investigations and citing statements by the White House counsel’s office.

But Welker had several followups based on Republican critiques:

WELKER: Karine, thank you. A couple. First on Hunter Biden and then on McCarthy. Just to be very clear, for the sake of transparency, which the President says he values: Does the White House support giving this IRS agent whistleblower protections? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: For the state of transparency and so that we do not politicize any of this, the President has been very clear that this is something for the Department of Justice, which is independent. And we have been very clear since the campaign that this is something that they need to speak to. And that’s why we refer you to the Department of Justice. We’re just not going to speak for — to it — about it from here. WELKER: Can I just have you respond to some Republicans, though, who suggest that the fact that the IRS agent is seeking whistleblower status could show that the administration is slow-walking or somehow obstructing justice? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: We’re — we’re letting Department of Justice handle this. That’s what — that’s what an administration does when they believe in the rule of law, when they believe that the Department of Justice is independent. That’s what the President believes. This is something for the Department of Justice. This is an issue that they’re dealing with. And we leave that to them. As I mentioned, my White House colleagues at the Counsel’s Office put out — put out a statement on this. They were more specific on that. And so I certainly would refer you to — to my colleagues and to the Department of Justice.

White House counsel spokesman Ian Sams responded to our inquiry with a statement:

“Since he took office and consistent with his campaign promise that he would restore the independence of the Justice Department when it comes to decision-making in criminal investigations, President Biden has made clear that this matter would be handled independently by the Justice Department, under the leadership of a U.S. Attorney appointed by former President Trump, free from any political interference by the White House. He has upheld that commitment.”

