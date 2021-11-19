Fauci Dodged Photographers Trying to Catch Him Without a Mask, Rescued Man Who Collapsed at Jon Karl’s Book Party

Dr. Anthony Fauci had a busy night at Jonathan Karl’s book party, avoiding folks trying to snap his picture maskless and rescuing a man who collapsed during the gathering.

Fauci was among the attendees for an event at Washington, DC’s Cafe Milano to celebrate the publication of Karl’s bombshell–laden book Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show. According to Washington Post columnist Sally Quinn — via Politico Playbook — there were throngs of shutterbugs hoping to capture an unmasked doc in the wild DC night life habitat:

“I said, ‘You seem pretty ambivalent about your mask’ because no one else was wearing one,” Quinn told Playbook. “He said, ‘I just decided that if anyone came up that I didn’t know, I would put my mask on.’” Quinn added that “paparazzi” were surrounding Fauci trying to get that “gotcha moment” of the Covid czar without a mask on. Guests had to show proof of vaccination to enter the party. “He was being safe,” Quinn said in his defense. “He knew everyone was vaccinated. If it was someone we knew, he would trust them, and if it was somebody else, he didn’t.”

The good doctor also cared for a guest who collapsed at the party Tuesday night, according to WaPo‘s The 202:

We usually don’t report on book parties but we’re making an exception after an eyewitness wrote to The Early that a man collapsed at Jon Karl’s book party last night at Cafe Milano and was taken care of by none other than the doctor who happened to be in attendance: Dr. Anthony Fauci. Anyways, happy (belated) pub day, Jon!

And in case you’re wondering, an unnamed witness told Politico that Dr. Fauci was, indeed, masked up as he tended to the stricken guest. Now that would have been a picture.

