‘F*ck Around and Find Out’: Congressman Responds to Russian Politician Calling for His Kidnapping

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) has responded to a Russian politician calling for him to be kidnapped.

Gallego was recently in Ukraine and has called for Biden to stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and for the U.S. to give Ukraine advanced weapons. Russia has been amassing troops along its border with Ukraine and tensions have risen in the region. Regarding the buildup, Gallego told CNN on Sunday that doing so “will actually put a toll on the Russian troop movements and, you know, unfortunately that means we have to kill some Russians.”

After the Russian state TV program 60 Minutes on Wednesday played a clip of Gallego’s remarks, host Olga Skabeeva labeled Americans as “parasites” that “don’t know history.”

The Russian politician, Aleksei Zhuravlyov, reacted by saying, “We should be looking for that bud, and if he travels anywhere, grab him like Bout and bring him over here”:

According to The Daily Beast piece:

The Russian lawmaker was referring to notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was extradited from Thailand to the U.S. in 2010 after a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency two years earlier. Zhuravlyov specified that Gallego should be snatched from wherever he’s at, brought to Russia and forced to explain “whom he wanted to kill.”

In response to Zhuravlyov’s threat, Gallego retweeted a post of a Daily Beast piece about it and added, “Fuck around and find out.” The words were followed by an American flag emoji.

Fuck around and find out. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/buuFM7GBtm — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) December 15, 2021

