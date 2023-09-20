In a wild exchange at Wednesday’s House Judiciary Hearing, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie (R) accused Attorney General Merrick Garland of committing perjury during questioning about the debunked conspiracy theory that federal agents helped agitate the crowd at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Massie played a video recorded two years ago of Garland refusing to comment on the continued investigation into the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

“I’m not going to violate the norm of rule of law and comment on an investigation that is ongoing,” Garland said on the recording.

After the recording ended, Massie asked, “Aren’t you, in fact, in contempt of Congress when you refuse to answer?”

“I have the greatest respect for Congress,” Garland said, before discussing the separation of powers, and due process for those being investigated.

“Well, with all due respect to that, Iran/Contra was an ongoing investigation and that didn’t stop Congress from getting the answers. And you’re getting in the way of our constitutional duty. You’re citing the Constitution. I’m going to cite it. It’s our constitutional duty to do oversight.

“Now, in the video, that was your answer to a question to me two years ago when I said, ‘How many agents are assets of the government were present on January 5th and January 6th and agitating in the crowd to go into the Capitol, and how many went into the Capitol.’ Can you answer that now?”

“I don’t know if there were any, I don’t know how many, I don’t know whether there are any,” Garland said, as Massie pounced.

“You may have just perjured yourself that you don’t know that there were any?” Massie exclaimed. “You want to say that again that you don’t know there were any?”

“I have no personal knowledge of this matter,” Garland responded.

Ray Epps, the Trump supporter who was captured on video at the Capitol riots, was charged Tuesday with one misdemeanor count of disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. Epps was targeted by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson as being a “federal agent” who was on hand to “stage manage the insurrection.” The fact that he wasn’t charged immediately after the riots added to the conspiracy theory, as did the fact that when he was charged, it was a simple misdemeanor.

Massie exploded:

You’ve had two years to find out! By the way, that was in reference to Ray Epps, and yesterday you indicted him. Isn’t that a wonderful coincidence? On a misdemeanor! Meanwhile, you’re sending grandmas to prison. You’re putting people away for 20 years for merely filming. Some people weren’t even there, yet you got the guy on video who is saying, ‘Go into the Capitol!’ He’s directing people to go to the Capitol before the speech ends. He’s at the site of the first breach. You’ve got the goods on him! Ten videos. And it’s an indictment for a misdemeanor? The American public isn’t buying it.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

