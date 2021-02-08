Rudy Giuliani allegedly gets drunk quite often. This assessment comes from Overstock founder and former CEO, Patrick Byrne, who said the following in a recent blog post: “Almost every evening, and many early afternoons, Rudy was shit-faced.”

This detail comes at the end of a terrific Daily Beast deep dive that focuses on “Trump dead-enders,” the media and legal surrogates and advisors of former President Donald Trump following a failed effort to overturn the 2020 general election by any means necessary.

Jointly reported by Asawin Suebsaeng and Will Sommer, the piece is a terrific assessment of some of the bit players in which Trump surrounded himself as he came to terms with his final days in office.

While he did not get the media attention that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell received, Byrne played a central role in advising Trump’s ill-fated effort to overturn the election results. The end of the Daily Beast report features the following bon mot:

Overstock.com founder Patrick Byrne became one of the strangest characters of the last days of the Trump administration, visiting the White House in December, dressed in jeans and a hoodie, scarfing down meatballs, and bickering with Trump’s legal team and administration officials, as he, Flynn, and Powell together pitched the then-president on their democracy-thwarting schemes. But now, with Trump’s dream of overturning the 2020 election in tatters, Byrne appears to be doing comparatively okay—and is blaming just about everyone else for President Biden’s win, turning his blog into the digital burn book of the Trump post-campaign. “Almost every evening, and many early afternoons, Rudy was shit-faced,” Byrne blogged recently. “That, and his podcasts, were the only guarantees in Rudy’s life.” (Byrne declined to comment on this story, saying he wanted to finish his blog series first.)

Here is that section from Byrne’s blog:

Over the next month and a half, a number of my colleagues interacted with Rudy from time to time, afternoons and evenings, and weekends. Nearly all mentioned two things: the inordinate amount of attention he was paying to his daily podcast, and his drinking. His own staffers were bringing it up to us. Something was clear to all who were around him: almost every evening, and many early afternoons, Rudy was shit-faced. That, and his podcasts, were the only guarantees in Rudy’s life.

News of Giuliani’s apparent predilection for having a cocktail (or more) in the early afternoons and evenings may come as no surprise to long-time viewers of the many television appearances over the past year or so.

The former New York Mayor’s free-form and extemporaneous style on cable news — while manna from heaven for Mediaite editors eager for unique and surprising cable news hits — has often landed the lawyer in trouble.

Read the entire Daily Beast story here.

