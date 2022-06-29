Former Trump Officials Push Back on Tony Ornato’s Pushback to Hutchinson: We ‘Know Where His Loyalties Lie’

Former Trump administration officials pushed back on Wednesday on the man who served as the head of former President Donald Trump’s security detail pushing back on former administration official Cassidy Hutchinson‘s testimony.

Hutchinson, who was a senior adviser to former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, recounted at the January 6 hearing a conversation with former head of Trump’s security Tony Ornato about the then-president’s actions on January 6. She told the committee that Trump was so irate over not being taken to the Capitol that he attempted to grab the steering wheel and “lunged” at Secret Service agent Bobby Engel.

The Secret Service agents are reportedly willing to testify that aspects of the story are not accurate. And reports touted heavily on the right say that Ornato is denying every telling Hutchinson the story.

Conservative media has gone after Hutchinson hard, as have House Republicans on social media, attacking her credibility, echoing Trump’s reaction, and treating Ornato’s denial as a definitive refutation.

Former Trump administration official Olivia Troye defended Hutchinson on CNN Wednesday morning, saying she would have no reason to lie and that Ornato should have to make his denials under oath.

In tweets on Wednesday afternoon, both Troye and fellow former Trump White House official Alyssa Farah painted Ornato as repeat offending liar.

“Tony Ornato sure seems to deny conversations he’s apparently had. First this one with Keith Kellogg in ‘I Alone Can Fix It’ & now he’s denying the story he told Cassidy Hutchinson. Those of us who worked w/ Tony know where his loyalties lie. He should testify under oath,” tweeted Troye, referring to the book by Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

Farah retweeted Troye and added, “Tony Ornato lied about me too. During the protests at Lafayette sq in 2020, I told Mark Meadows & Ornato they needed to warn press staged there before clearing the square. Meadows replied: ‘we aren’t doing that.’ Tony later lied &said the exchange never happened. He knows it did.”

