Haberman Gets the Scoop, Hannity Attacks Republican Aide | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
Maggie Haberman
New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman has proven again that she truly is the “Trump Whisperer.”
Haberman spent her Tuesday afternoon fielding texts from Trump associates after Cassidy Hutchinson‘s stunning Jan. 6 testimony — further cementing her as the go-to reporter for all things Donald Trump.
According to Haberman, Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony has the Trump team worried.
In a deep dive into reactions to the testimony, Haberman shared quotes and observations from allies, associates, and advisers who confided to her after the hearing.
She wrote that a current adviser to Trump called the testimony “a killer,” while another source said it could “potentially bolster a charge against him related to incitement.”
While Hutchinson and her testimony were crucial to the committee’s investigation into Jan. 6, Haberman’s impressive reporting emphasized just how damning it could be for Trump.
Haberman had already obtained and revealed scoops on the Jan. 6 hearings even before Hutchinson’s testimony.
She reported that Trump and his adult children had “some anxiety” about the hearings and their testimonies, also revealing that Mike Pence’s ex-Chief of Staff Marc Short warned the Secret Service of a security risk before Jan. 6.
One can safely assume that whenever Trump figures gain media attention, Haberman will too.
Haberman has consistently proven to be one step ahead when it comes to Trump, and will presumably continue to share crucial insight throughout the hearings.
MEDIA LOSER:
Sean Hannity
Fox News host and staunch Trump supporter Sean Hannity essentially went after a Republican aide for telling the truth.
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified before the Jan. 6 Committee on Tuesday, leaving Hannity decidedly less impressed by her testimony than other media.
Among the many statements Hutchinson made, she testified that former Trump official Tony Ornato told her the ex-president “lunged” at a Secret Service agent in a fit of rage over not being driven to the Capitol building during the riots.
After playing part of Hutchinson’s testimony, Hannity called it “an incredibly bizarre hearsay allegation from a person who, according to our sources, was actually prepared.”
He went on to blast Hutchinson as what Mediaite’s Caleb Howe described as a “not-credible turncoat who was disgruntled about being denied a job with Trump in Florida.”
Noting that the Secret Service plans to refute some of the claims, Hannity called her testimony a “perfect example of why hearsay is not allowed in a real court of law.”
He later went after those reporting on Hutchinson’s testimony, in a montage that made it appear the limo story was her only testimony, and that this was the only thing that the media reacted to.
It’s no surprise that Hannity has continued to back Trump, but accusing a fellow Republican of lying under oath is not a great look.
Hannity’s Jan. 6 messages to Meadows, in which he urged him to tell Trump to get his supporters out of the Capitol, were also read during the hearing.
