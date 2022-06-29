Haberman Gets the Scoop, Hannity Attacks Republican Aide | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Maggie Haberman

New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman has proven again that she truly is the “Trump Whisperer.”

Haberman spent her Tuesday afternoon fielding texts from Trump associates after Cassidy Hutchinson‘s stunning Jan. 6 testimony — further cementing her as the go-to reporter for all things Donald Trump.

According to Haberman, Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony has the Trump team worried.

In a deep dive into reactions to the testimony, Haberman shared quotes and observations from allies, associates, and advisers who confided to her after the hearing.

She wrote that a current adviser to Trump called the testimony “a killer,” while another source said it could “potentially bolster a charge against him related to incitement.”

While Hutchinson and her testimony were crucial to the committee’s investigation into Jan. 6, Haberman’s impressive reporting emphasized just how damning it could be for Trump.

Haberman had already obtained and revealed scoops on the Jan. 6 hearings even before Hutchinson’s testimony.

She reported that Trump and his adult children had “some anxiety” about the hearings and their testimonies, also revealing that Mike Pence’s ex-Chief of Staff Marc Short warned the Secret Service of a security risk before Jan. 6.

One can safely assume that whenever Trump figures gain media attention, Haberman will too.

Haberman has consistently proven to be one step ahead when it comes to Trump, and will presumably continue to share crucial insight throughout the hearings.