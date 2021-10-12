Fox News’ Janice Dean, Nursing Home Family Advocates Meet With NY Gov. to Push for ‘Full Accountability’ on Cuomo Policy

Fox News’ Janice Dean, New York Assembly Member Ron Kim, and more met with Governor Kathy Hochul Tuesday to call for “full accountability” on covid-19 nursing home deaths.

Prior to the sexual harassment scandal that led to his resignation, former Governor Andrew Cuomo came under fire for covid-19 deaths in New York nursing homes. A report from Attorney General Letitia James’ office said nursing home deaths were seriously undercounted.

Dean’s father-in-law and mother-in-law died in nursing homes in early 2020, and she became a vocal critic of Cuomo’s covid-19 policy. After Cuomo resigned, she said Hochul should be holding people accountable.

Last month Dean tweeted, “One of the first things @GovKathyHochul should have done as governor is meet with families whose loved ones passed away in nursing homes to let them know she would do everything she could to make up for her predecessor’s deadly mistakes. This will haunt her in the 2022 election.”

On Tuesday Dean, Kim (a Democrat who has been similarly outspoken blasting Cuomo on nursing home deaths), and several others met with Hochul.

A statement from Kim said the meeting was “a refreshing start to what I hope translates into a better and more caring New York that will be honest about mistakes in the past.”

The statement said they met with Hochul to “discuss full accountability and transformative solutions to the nursing home and eldercare system.”

Dean tweeted that the meeting “was a small step but an important one to get answers” and said, “We’ll keep pushing for transparency no matter what.”

