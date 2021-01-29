Fox News’ Janice Dean is calling for an independent commission to subpoena New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) after a report finding New York undercounted Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes by up to 50 percent.

“I hope … that we have an independent, bipartisan investigation with subpoena power to get the governor and his health commissioner on the stand to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” Dean said in an interview on Thursday evening with Fox Business Network’s Liz Claman.

A 76-page report released Thursday by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) found that Cuomo’s administration undercounted deaths in nursing homes over the course of the pandemic. The state health department added more than 3,800 deaths to its count the same day, effectively acknowledging an undercount in those facilities of more than 40 percent.

New York’s health department initially instructed nursing home facilities in the early part of the Covid-19 pandemic to accept patients who had tested positive for the virus, leading the state to suffer from an elevated number of deaths. A total of 43,093 New Yorkers had died from the virus as of Friday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, out of 1,382,855 who had contracted it, for a mortality rate of 3.1 percent.

Dean, Fox News’ senior meteorologist, has been an outspoken critic of Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic. Her husband’s parents both died from the virus last year after contracting it in assisted living facilities in New York.

“Let us have our moment as well, to tell him what he’s done to our families,” Dean said. “We want the answers, but we also want accountability from this governor, his administration, and his health department. He’s bullied me, he’s bullied my family members. He called us a death cult.

“The report … I’m hopeful, is the start of a bigger investigation into this governor and his administration,” she added.

