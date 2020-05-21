Fox senior meteorologist Janice Dean blasted CNN host Chris Cuomo and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) over their jokey, prop-filled interview on Wednesday night, not long after the deaths of two of Dean’s family members in New York nursing homes.

“Make no mistake, I’m really glad that Chris Cuomo has recovered from Covid-19 because he apparently had it and I’m glad that their family is well,” Dean said on Tucker Carlson Tonight. “But my family is not well. That’s not something to joke about.”

Dean retweeted several posts of criticism about the Cuomo brother’s interview Wednesday night, where the two joked about Covid-19 testing with cotton swab prop comedy. The interview was heavily criticized by conservatives Thursday morning.

Dean tweeted Thursday morning, “Of course the Gov didn’t address the thousands of deaths from COVID-19 in nursing homes in New York. (Roughly 20 percent of all deaths in our state). Enjoy the giant swab!”

After showing the clip from Cuomo’s show the night prior, Carlson called the Governor’s nursing home policy an “actual scandal” before introducing Dean, who Carlson said was “hesitant” to talk about the deaths of both of her in-laws on-air.

“I have not seen the coverage of this,” Dean said. “You have covered it, Martha [MacCallum] has covered and The New York Post is covering it. This should be one of the biggest stories of this pandemic of 2020. Twenty percent of our lost loved ones are from nursing homes. And it’s because Governor Cuomo, and several other governors by the way in different states, forced Covid recovering patients into nursing homes”

Dean also said Governor Cuomo made “cruel,” “insensitive,” and “inappropriate” jokes on Wednesday and wanted him to own up to it.

