Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov Rips Media Dismissal of Joe Biden’s ‘Staggering’ Black Support: Reeks of White Privilege

Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov ripped the media for dismissing former Vice President Joe Biden‘s “staggering” support among black voters, while “boost(ing) favored candidates of white voters.”

In a new column for The Hill entitled “The white privilege Democratic primary,” Tarlov takes aim at the ways in which the current political system “prioritizes the preferences of white voters,” including the lopsided influence of early contest states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

But Tarlov takes particular aim at the media’s coverage of the race so far, writing “A perusal of the latest headlines tells you what you need to know about the narratives of the race, which have been far more interested in amplifying candidacies that garner little to no African American support while dismissing Biden’s as dull, gaffe-prone or safe.”

She goes on to describe Biden’s dominance with black voters, which has continued even after a debate in which he was widely perceived to have committed a serious gaffe with regard to race. Tarlov goes on to contrast the negative coverage that Biden has received with that of candidates like Elizabeth Warren and Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and asks “Why are candidacies backed by liberal white women the favored storyline over Biden’s durable lead buoyed by unwavering African American support?”

Extolling tales that boost favored candidates of white voters is a serious knock on black voters. It’s frankly insulting to Biden’s supporters and his career for the chattering class to continually intimate that Biden voters are just too afraid to like lefties and are playing it safe. Furthermore, this type of coverage contributes to disenfranchising black voters who already face greater obstacles in exercising their constitutional right to vote. The pile-on to tear down the candidate with the highest black support, in favor of candidacies running on far-left progressive policies with little to no minority appeal, is ugly.

Biden has been having his record on race picked apart for months now, and repeatedly blown up on the debate stage, yet his support among black Democrats, as well as all Democrats, has been durable.

Tarlov offers up a simple explanation for Biden’s numbers: “His platform is made up of policies that poll incredibly well and his supporters aren’t masking their love for progressives in favor of a safe bet. They like Joe.”

