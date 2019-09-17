Joe Biden Holds On To Double-Digit Lead in Post-Debate Poll, Warren Creeps Up 2 Points

Former Vice President Joe Biden still holds a commanding lead over the rest of the Democratic field in the first poll taken since last week’s third Democratic presidential debate, while Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren edged up slightly.

The three-hour ABC News debate doesn’t seem to have moved the needle much at all in the Democratic race. According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll taken from Sept. 13-15, Biden leads the field at 23 percent, with Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in second place at 20 percent, and Warren in third at 18.

Biden and Sanders eached dropped a single point since the same poll from before the debate, while Warren gained two points.

And despite a debate answer that had many critics declaring an end to Biden’s support with black voters — including the suggestion that he drop out — the former VP still holds a massive lead in that demographic following the debate. In that post-debate poll, Biden is at 41 percent with black voters, with Sanders at 21 percent and Warren a distant third, at 10 percent. This marks a slight improvement for Warren since August, but no change for Biden or Sanders.

Debate viewers gave Warren the highest marks in a FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos poll, while Biden was the clear leader in a Hill/HarrisX debate poll. Biden was selected the winner by 20 percent of respondents to Warren’s 12 percent. But 33 percent of respondents said they were “unsure” which candidate performed best, further evidence that despite a lot of media noise, this last debate was not much of a game-changer.

