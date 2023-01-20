Fox News Senior VP of News and Politics Alan Komissaroff Dies at 47 After Heart Attack

Fox News senior vice president of political news coverage Alan Komissaroff died Friday at the age of 47 after suffering a heart attack.

The network broke the news to employees in a joint statement from Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and FOX News Media President & Executive Editor Jay Wallace.

“We have devastating news to share with you about Senior Vice President of News & Politics, Alan Komissaroff,” the statement read. “Tragically, Alan passed away today after suffering a heart attack at his home nearly two weeks ago. He was just 47 years old.

Scott and Wallace called the day “extremely difficult,” and said both were “completely heartbroken.” Their statement continued:

Alan was a leader and mentor throughout FOX News Media who was integral to our daily news operations and played an indispensable role in every election cycle. The recent midterm election coverage was easily one of the finest nights of special coverage he produced throughout his career. And he was the ultimate producer: breaking news, politics, special events — there was no steadier or more trusted colleague to be with in the control room during the most consequential events of our time and his incisiveness and passion for news made our work better.

Komissaroff began working for Fox News when it launched in 1996 and spent his entire professional career at the network.

“He would joke that he was a guy from ‘real Brooklyn’ and rose through the ranks to become a writer, producer, showrunner, and eventually Senior Vice President of News & Politics, overseeing all political coverage,” Scott and Wallace said. “His sharp sense of humor and quick wit throughout his incredible career also led to the many lifelong friendships he made here.”

Komissaroff leaves behind a wife and two teenage children.

