Wikipedia Bio for ‘Anthony Devolder’ – a.k.a. George Santos – Claims He Acted with Uma Thurman in a Film She Wasn’t Even In

The typo-ridden biography page for a Wikipedia user called “Anthonydevolder” – an alias formerly used by Rep. George Santos (R-NY) – claimed he acted alongside Uma Thurman in the film, The Invasion.

However, Thurman was not in that film, nor were any of the other actors he listed as having roles. The bio says the movie was filmed in 2009, but it was actually released in 2007.

Flagged by Politico on Friday, the brief bio was last edited in 2011 and has been removed by Wikipedia. It matched some of what Santos has claimed about himself, including his date of birth and Brazilian ancestry.

The bio for “Anthonydevolder” also claims he was in episodes of Hannah Montana and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody:

Born into a Brazilian family with european backround on july 22nd 1988,Anthony Devolder first startted his “stage” life at age 17 as an gay night club DRAG QUEEN and with that won sevral GAY “BEAUTY PAGENTS”!althought after meeting hollwood producer Ling kiu known for producing INDEPENDENTS DAY BY STEVEN SPILBERG) an older Anthony then took his step into the begining of his carrer in witch he started in a few T.V shows and DISNEY Channel shows such as “the suite life of Zack and Cody” and the hit Hanna Montana”.but it wasn’t untill he taped his very first movie in 2009 startting Uma Turman,Chris Odanald ,Melllisa George and Alicia Silver Stone in the movie “THE INVASION”.

The IMDB pages for the shows and film named do not list an “Anthony Devolder” in the cast.

Moreover, a look at the IMDB page for The Invasion shows none of the actors – whose names were misspelled and were alleged to be in the movie – were actually in it.

The invasion stars Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig.

Politico also wrote that the bio shows, “Santos himself appears to have confirmed that he participated in drag shows while he was a teenager living in Brazil.”

The page stated ‘Devolder’ first performed as a “gay night club DRAG QUEEN.” Santos, who says he is gay, denied he is the person dressed in drag in a photo aired by CNN. The person who sent the photo to the network says it is Santos.

Wikipedia blocked “Anthonydevolder” on Friday, but screenshots are forever:

Santos made a slew of claims about himself that have turned out to be false. Among other things, he lied about where he went to school, where he worked, his mother being in the World Trade Center during the 9/11 attacks, and about being Jewish.

The congressman has so far resisted calls for his resignation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com