‘#FreeBritney’: Britney Spears Receives Outpouring of Support After Testimony on Conservatorship

By Josh FeldmanJun 23rd, 2021, 9:39 pm
 

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Britney Spears broke her silence in court Wednesday on the conservatorship she has been under since 2008, asking a judge to end it and going into some shocking detail alleging how abusive it has been for her.

She said she was threatened by her father and was not allowed to go to the doctor to take out her IUD.

“I deserve to have a life,” Spears said.

#FreeBritney took off last year as a social media campaign showing support for the pop icon, and after the reports of her statements started coming out Wednesday, people started showing their support again.

As of this posting, #FreeBritney is the top trend on Twitter.

Justin Timberlake also weighed in with a message of support. Timberlake posted an apology to both Spears and Janet Jackson earlier this year after being criticized for his treatment of her as presented in the documentary Framing Britney Spears.

