‘#FreeBritney’: Britney Spears Receives Outpouring of Support After Testimony on Conservatorship

Britney Spears broke her silence in court Wednesday on the conservatorship she has been under since 2008, asking a judge to end it and going into some shocking detail alleging how abusive it has been for her.

She said she was threatened by her father and was not allowed to go to the doctor to take out her IUD.

“I deserve to have a life,” Spears said.

#FreeBritney took off last year as a social media campaign showing support for the pop icon, and after the reports of her statements started coming out Wednesday, people started showing their support again.

As of this posting, #FreeBritney is the top trend on Twitter.

We love you Britney!!! Stay strong ❤️❤️❤️ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 23, 2021

No one should be treated like this. Stay strong Queen!! You deserve better 💜🦄🌈✨💜 #FreeBritney — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 24, 2021

I can't believe she's been through all this. My heart breaks for her. WTF. The strength she has right now to be so open & vulnerable. She's ANGRY! & rightfully so. The court tried to close the case in the beginning & she interrupted & said she wanted it open. #FREEBRITNEY — Chelsea Briggs (@Chelsea_Briggs) June 23, 2021

Britney having an IUD implanted against her will is beyond terrifying. The trauma and abuse is so triggering and horrific. #FreeBritney A man still has control over this woman’s body. Jamie Spears your reign is ending. — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) June 23, 2021

Britney deserves freedom. She deserves to reap the rewards of her years of hard work. Britney deserves to be happy. ❤️#FreeBritney https://t.co/GHQVHoSuMP — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) June 23, 2021

#FreeBritney — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) June 23, 2021

Justin Timberlake also weighed in with a message of support. Timberlake posted an apology to both Spears and Janet Jackson earlier this year after being criticized for his treatment of her as presented in the documentary Framing Britney Spears.

After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

