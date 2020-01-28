comScore

George Conway Lists All of Trump’s Geopolitical Faux Pas in Epic Twitter Thread

By Zachary PetrizzoJan 28th, 2020, 10:15 am

George Conway blasted President Donald Trump and his knowledge of global geography Twitter early Tuesday morning. Conway listed a number of the commander-in-chief’s mistakes and frequent confusion of countries’ locations as well as seemingly blundering statements about foreign lands that, of not self-aware jokes, are entirely inaccurate.

Conway’s latest twitter screed comes after a now-viral CNN clip shows fellow anti-Trump Republican Rick Wilson claimed that Trump wouldn’t know where Ukraine was on a map even if there was the letter “u” and a picture of a “crane” was on the map. Conway begins the tweetstorm by stating the thread is for all who think Trump could find Ukraine on a map.

Highlights from the thread include Conway calling out Trump for previously not understanding that the concept of timezones and the time Trump once stated that he bombed Syria but in reality he bombed Iraq.

 

