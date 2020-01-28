George Conway Lists All of Trump’s Geopolitical Faux Pas in Epic Twitter Thread

George Conway blasted President Donald Trump and his knowledge of global geography Twitter early Tuesday morning. Conway listed a number of the commander-in-chief’s mistakes and frequent confusion of countries’ locations as well as seemingly blundering statements about foreign lands that, of not self-aware jokes, are entirely inaccurate.

Conway’s latest twitter screed comes after a now-viral CNN clip shows fellow anti-Trump Republican Rick Wilson claimed that Trump wouldn’t know where Ukraine was on a map even if there was the letter “u” and a picture of a “crane” was on the map. Conway begins the tweetstorm by stating the thread is for all who think Trump could find Ukraine on a map.

Highlights from the thread include Conway calling out Trump for previously not understanding that the concept of timezones and the time Trump once stated that he bombed Syria but in reality he bombed Iraq.

A thread for those who think @realDonaldTrump could find Ukraine on a marked map: — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump thinks Belgium is a city, albeit a pretty one. https://t.co/0CQWpckgk7 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump seems to think Paris is in Germany. (It kind of was for a few years in the 1940s, I guess.) https://t.co/RF5e3Rb1VO — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump thinks there are countries on this planet called “Nipple” and “Button.” (Do NOT, under any circumstances, ask him to point them out. PLEASE.)https://t.co/1rRD1SOw0C — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

I have to say that really is my personal favorite. @realDonaldTrump is there trashing the presidents of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia for the breakup Yugoslavia, and they’re like, WTF. And then it dons on them—Balkans, Baltics … buffoon.https://t.co/ecZ4a9qOx1 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

Oh, wait. A small correction. @realDonaldTrump thought Nipple and Button were in India, not separate countries. My bad—we all make mistakes. Sorry. https://t.co/TfvMJ05n9m — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump once got a call from the president of *South* Korea, but then told hundreds of journalists that he’d gotten a call from the leader of *North* Korea. https://t.co/qtGtTS2WSf — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump once told the prime minister of India, “It’s not like you’ve got China on your border.” (India has a 2,520-mile border with China.)https://t.co/U5ncPjFbbp — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

… yet made the mistake again in 2019. https://t.co/XsRCDJlxbe — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

When Gordon Sondland called @realDonaldTrump on July 26 and said he was in Kyiv, Trump had to ask whether Sondland was in Ukraine, according to the testimony of embassy staffer David Holmes. https://t.co/IXRiivo82z pic.twitter.com/RGkFTYCZ15 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

