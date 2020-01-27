Don Lemon Bursts Out Laughing as Panelists Mock Trump and ‘Credulous Boomer Rube’ Supporters

Over the weekend, CNN’s Don Lemon burst out in a fit of laughter as panelists Rick Wilson and Wajahat Ali mocked — as Wilson put it “the credulous boomer rube demo that backs Donald Trump.”

They were criticizing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for lashing out at NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly after she confronted him on Ukraine and then publicly detailed what happened after the interview.

Wilson picked up on the detail of Pompeo apparently demanding Kelly point to Ukraine on a map, remarking that “he also knows deep in his heart that Donald Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter U and a picture of an actual physical crane next to it.”

Lemon burst out laughing as Wilson said Pompeo’s playing to that “boomer rube” demo and added in a mock accent, “Donald Trump is the smart one and y’all elitists are dumb!”

“You elitists with your geography and your maps and your spelling!” Ali added.

Wilson and Ali continued joking around along the same lines and Lemon absolutely could not stop laughing, to the point where he needed to stop for a moment to compose himself.

The clip went viral tonight as conservatives on social media blasted the panel for the mocking of Trump supporters:

The arrogance, the dismissiveness, the smug cackling, the accents. If Donald Trump wins re-election this year, I’ll remember this brief CNN segment late one Saturday night in January as the perfect encapsulation for why it happened. pic.twitter.com/8kQ6zN9AZV — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 28, 2020

This isn't disdain or disagreement. What Wajahat, Don, & Rick showed was a disrespect, hatred, & mockery for their fellow man who disagree. I don't want to hear @JakeTapper, @andersoncooper, @BrianStelter, @ChrisCuomo, or anyone on @CNN lecture about their higher level of decency https://t.co/h47wnkcUCF — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 28, 2020

America, this is what CNN thinks of you…

pic.twitter.com/puuVjRLlw1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 28, 2020

You can watch above, via CNN.

