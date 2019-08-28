comScore

Georgia Sen. Isakson Announces He’s Resigning at End of the Year

By Josh FeldmanAug 28th, 2019, 11:41 am

Senator Johnny Isakson (R- GA) announced today he’s resigning from Congress at the end of 2019.

“I am leaving a job I love,” he says in a statement, “because my health challenges are taking their toll on me, my family and my staff. My Parkinson’s has been progressing, and I am continuing physical therapy to recover from a fall in July.”

Isakson says that it “goes against every fiber of my being to leave in the middle of my Senate term,” but he’s concluded it’s the right decision given his “mounting health challenges.”

There will be a special election in 2020 for the Senate seat, in addition to Georgia senator David Perdue facing reelection next year.

Reactions have been pouring in from his colleagues:

Stacey Abrams, who’s been talked about as a candidate for Senate in Georgia, has a statement out saying she won’t be a candidate herself:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: