Mary Trump Savages ‘Increasingly Desperate’ Trump Over New James Carville Rant — Warns of Election Theft and Worse

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Estranged presidential niece Mary Trump tore into President Donald Trump when independent journalist Jim Acosta asked for her reaction to the latest James Carville rant predicting Trump will just walk away from the presidency, responding with dire warnings.

This week, Carville stood by his viral prediction, saying “I think the son of a b*tch is just going to walk away.”

Mary Trump was a guest on Wednesday’s episode of The Jim Acosta Show, during which she pushed back on that notion by telling Acosta that an “increasingly desperate” Trump will get “more extreme” in his efforts to hold on to power:

JIM ACOSTA: And I’m just kind of wondering, Mary, because I talked to James Carville about this recently. He said it again. And I just wonder what you think about this.

James has been saying lately that he thinks Trump will, that Donald will, just bow out, that he’ll be gone by next spring, that he won’t be able to handle the humiliating defeat that’s coming for him in the fall with the midterms and that he will just bail on the presidency and bail on whole thing.

Is that in line with the character of the person that you and I know. Is that something that you think that that that he would do or is he one of those types that he would just stick it out and just put everybody through misery and suffering until it’s all over? I’m kind of torn on this one.

MARY TRUMP: Yeah, it’s an interesting question. And actually in 2020, I believe that if he had lost badly enough in that election, he would have said, America doesn’t deserve me and exit stage left, to try to assuage his narcissistic injury.

The problem is he didn’t lose badly enough and the Republican party didn’t lose at all and the republican party rallied behind him and started perpetuating the big lie. And then we saw what happened after January 6.

So, uh, you know, he felt bolstered enough to stay in it. And quite frankly, he, he did get the narrative of his choice, which is why we’re here right now. Uh, things have changed dramatically.

He is in such decline that I don’t know that, like, I don’t even know if it’s a question of choosing to bow out because I don know if he’ll be in any condition to make any rational decisions at all, not to the extent that he makes rational decisions.

So I think that what I see happening is that his ability to protect himself from the knowledge of who he really is is a verdict and his ability to keep the truth about who he is from other people is practically non-existent at this point. So he’s going to have to come up with more and more grandiose ways to protect his very fragile ego.

So I don’t I mean Donald’s getting to the point where he passed out would suggest that Donald is able to process the reality of the situation. And I think that that would be so threatening to him psychically that he won’t be capable of it. So he’ll continue to try to find more and more extreme ways to distract us at himself. And that’s worrisome.

JIM ACOSTA: Yes, I agree. I think that’s very true. Like a dangerous downward spiral where maybe he does just try to steal these midterms and, you know, send ICE agents, send National Guard troops, not recognize the midterm results. I see that as a very likely scenario. I’ve been talking about this for over a year now that he’s not going to be able to handle it. And I’m kind of with you on this. I think the more Time goes by, the more he declines, the more dangerous and destructive he could become.

MARY TRUMP: I agree. I mean, and again, we need to take this seriously because Donald is a nihilist. He doesn’t believe anybody can or should exist beyond him. And of course, he’s getting increasingly desperate.

So as things continue not to work in terms of changing the subject, or in terms of, you know, convincing people that everything’s great, and that the economy is is the best it’s ever been despite the fact that nobody can afford to buy gasoline anymore.

He will look to other things like stealing the midterms or what-have-you because this is the thing.

As I said earlier He can’t be wrong ever.

So I don’t see Leaving you know saying yeah, I’m done with this. That’s that’s an admission of something that I don’t think he’s capable of thinking

JIM ACOSTA: Fascinating. Yeah, no, I think you might be on to something there, honestly, I, I think we’re in a dangerous moment and it’s going to get more dangerous.

Mary, great to see you as always. Thank you so much. We were texting each other the other day. We knew we had to do this. We had to get this off our chest, but great to see as always hope you’re doing well.

MARY TRUMP: Thanks, Jim. I’m just sorry I couldn’t get you into the UFC fights. Next time!