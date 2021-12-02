Germany Announces New Covid Vaccine Mandate Banning Unvaxxed from Shops, Restaurants

Germany announced on Thursday a coronavirus vaccine mandate and a shutdown for the unvaccinated.

“The situation is very serious,” said German Chancellor Angela Merkel at press conference, reported Reuters. “The number of infections has stabilized, but on a far too high a level.”

This shutdown prohibits those unvaccinated from accessing non-essential businesses such as restaurants and shops. Those people will only be allowed to go to supermarkets, pharmacies, and other essential businesses.

On Wednesday, Germany experienced 75,456 new coronavirus cases, putting the seven-day average at 57,621 cases. Overall, there have been at least 6 million cases and at least 102,000 deaths in the country.

Germany’s moves come more than a week after neighboring Austria announced a vaccine mandate and a lockdown for everyone regardless of vaccination status. The lockdown has been extended to Dec. 11.

