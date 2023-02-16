‘Give Me A Break, Man!’ Biden Scolds Reporter Screaming Questions About His Family After Flying Object Remarks

President Joe Biden scolded a reporter who shouted questions following his remarks on the recent slew of flying objects shot down by the U.S.

The China spy balloon news cycle gave way last weekend to a new spate of flying objects that were shot down, and the attention to and criticism of the response finally resulted in President Biden giving a speech on the balloons and objects on Thursday afternoon.

The speech was hastily scheduled for 2 pm in the South Court Auditorium, and was only announced with an hour’s notice.

The key takeaways from Biden’s speech were that “We don’t know yet know exactly what these three objects were, and nothing right now suggests they’re related” to the spy balloon that started it all, and that “we don’t have any evidence that there has been a sudden increase in the number of objects in the sky.”

Biden promised “sharper rules” for how to deal with objects such as these, and said shooting down the China balloon “sent a clear message, a clear message, that the violation of our sovereignty is unacceptable.”

As the president wrapped up, reporters began screaming questions, including one who shouted over NBC’s Peter Alexander to suggest Biden’s response to China was “compromised by your family’s business relationships,” at which point the president smiled and said “Give me a break, man!”

Alexander was asking the president to respond to critics who say the last group of shoot-downs was an overreaction, but a reporter in the back of the room continued to shout over him about the president’s family.

“Come to my office and ask the question when we have more polite people,” Biden said.

As the president walked out, other reporters asked about his trip to Poland on the anniversary of the Ukraine war, and when he will speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

