CNN’s Acosta and Bertrand Get UFO Twitter Trends Fired Up After Latest Flying Object Shot Down

Some of the fighter pilots who got up close to the not yet publicly identified object shot down over Alaska this week “said that this object was actually interfering with the sensors of their aircraft and they couldn’t figure out why, because there was no identifiable kind of surveillance equipment,” reported CNN’s Natasha Bertrand on Jim Acosta‘s show Saturday.

Those comments, and the rest of her report, went wild in multiple viral tweets as both the terms UFOs and Another UFO became huge trending topics after a third “high altitude” object was identified by NORAD and shot down; that one over northern Canada.

Bertrand was on CNN Newsroom several times over the course of a few hours as news continued to develop regarding the detection and take-down of the unidentified object high over northern Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced shortly after the public was made aware of NORAD’s detection that the object was shot down by an American F-22 Raptor, and that he’d spoken with President Joe Biden about the incident.

During the live reporting, Acosta asked Bertrand about the latest news on the prior shoot-down that took place in U.S. airspace, and Bertrand’s answer got Twitter buzzing.

“So when the U.S. first detected this object over Alaska on Thursday, they sent up F-35 jets to kind of look at it and see what was going on. And these pilots reported back very conflicting accounts,” Bertrand reported. “Some of them said that this object was actually interfering with the sensors of their aircraft and they couldn’t figure out why, because there was no identifiable kind of surveillance equipment on the object. There was nothing that appeared readily able to interfere with that communication systems.”

“And then other pilots were saying that they did not see anything on the object that appeared able to propel it, that it seemed like there was no way that this was actually able to stay in the air,” she said.

Bertrand pointed out that “these jets fly very fast” so it’s “possible that these pilots just didn’t get a good look at it.”

What really got the buzzers buzzing was her closing comment.

“But that is part of why the Pentagon has been so reluctant to come out and say more about what this object actually is,” she added cryptically.

A separate clip of Acosta and Bertrand got plenty of verified Twitter buzz after it was shared by @Acyn.

“Other pilots saying that when they looked at the object they could identify no identifiable propulsion system and they did not know how it was actually staying in the air cruising at that altitude“ pic.twitter.com/KeQmZR4QpW — Acyn (@Acyn) February 11, 2023

It really would be the perfect capstone of these last few years if we set off an intergalactic war with an advanced race by shooting down their ships because we didn't know what the hell they were. https://t.co/RNH2VRA0vO — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) February 11, 2023

The aliens are gonna be PISSED at us https://t.co/99wuMUArKH — Christo Aivalis 🌹🍊 (@christoaivalis) February 11, 2023

Of course it wasn’t solely this clip that had Twitter asking if The Truth is Out There. A report earlier in the week from NBC was likewise fascinatingly worded.

Watch above, via CNN.

