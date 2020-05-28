The coronavirus pandemic may have ruined most events for the graduating class of 2020, but 7-year-old Curtis Rogers made sure that wasn’t the case for his babysitter Rachel Chapman by inviting the high school senior to a “mini-prom” in his backyard.

He asked her to attend the special event with a sign that read, “mini prom is not today, but will you join me on Monday,” and even planned the menu with her favorites: Chick-fil-A and tropical smoothies.

“I decided that we should just do this now because the coronavirus has people down in the dumps,” Rogers told CBS affiliate WNCN. “It doesn’t matter what happens to you. It matters what happens to the people you love.”

Chapman wore the pink dress she bought for her senior prom while Rogers sported a three-piece suit and pink bow tie to match.

The two danced together after dinner, with a pool noodle in-between them to ensure they were socially distancing.

“It was really sweet. It was really thoughtful,” Chapman said. “Curtis is such a fun kid and we’ve spent so much time together.”

Watch above, via WNCN.

With the deluge of headlines blaring the latest crisis sparked by the spread of the coronavirus, Mediaite has decided to dedicate at least one story per day to good news coming in from around the world.

